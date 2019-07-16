May 10, 1930—July 12, 2019
Carleen Egersdorf, 89, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home north of Gooding.
Carleen was born on May 10, 1930 in Gooding, Idaho, the daughter of David and Ethel (Sproul) Prince. She was raised and educated in Gooding.
She married Ralph Albert Egersdorf on July 16, 1950 in Gooding, Idaho. They farmed for many years north of Gooding. Ralph preceded her in death on July 23, 2007.
Carleen is survived by: her children – Robert Allen (Dorothy) Egersdorf of Gooding; Roxie Lynn (Duane) Plott of Twin Falls; Robin Marie (Lance) Johns of Jerome; and Mark Ronald (Sherri) Egersdorf of Gooding; her sister – Zona Rae Harkins; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons – Ray Dean Egersdorf and Larry Egersdorf; three brothers and four sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.