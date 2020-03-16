Obituary: Carl W. Gibbs

Carl was born on April 17, 1951 in Blackfoot, ID, though he often joked he wanted it reported that he was born in Mackay. He is the son of Leroy Elvoid and Lucile Elizabeth (Anderson) Gibbs. Carl lived in Mackay, ID, until the age of four when his family moved to Wendell, ID. He graduated from Wendell High School in 1969.

After graduation, Gibbs attended Boise State College, then went to work in Alaska in the fishing industry. Upon returning to Idaho, he began a career in construction, residing in the wood river valley for 24 years before returning to Gooding County to care for his ailing mother. He and Lucile (Lulu) became an inseparable duo; a true testament of his loving heart and caretaking soul. During this time and beyond, Carl utilized his natural talents with woodworking, being a handyman and craftsman for both work and pleasure. Many of his friends and family have Carl-treasures, “baubles” he might say, and that he constructed, fixed, modified, or polished up. Carl loved hunting and especially loved working with his guns on ballistics and sighting. He could frequently be found “at the ranch” with friends and family shooting and working on guns.