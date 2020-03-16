Obituary: Carl W. Gibbs

April 17, 1951—March 13, 2020
Our community suffered a devastating loss when Carl Wayne Gibbs, 68, a resident of Wendell, Idaho, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on March 13, 2020.
Carl was born on April 17, 1951 in Blackfoot, ID, though he often joked he wanted it reported that he was born in Mackay. He is the son of Leroy Elvoid and Lucile Elizabeth (Anderson) Gibbs. Carl lived in Mackay, ID, until the age of four when his family moved to Wendell, ID. He graduated from Wendell High School in 1969.
After graduation, Gibbs attended Boise State College, then went to work in Alaska in the fishing industry. Upon returning to Idaho, he began a career in construction, residing in the wood river valley for 24 years before returning to Gooding County to care for his ailing mother. He and Lucile (Lulu) became an inseparable duo; a true testament of his loving heart and caretaking soul. During this time and beyond, Carl utilized his natural talents with woodworking, being a handyman and craftsman for both work and pleasure. Many of his friends and family have Carl-treasures, “baubles” he might say, and that he constructed, fixed, modified, or polished up. Carl loved hunting and especially loved working with his guns on ballistics and sighting. He could frequently be found “at the ranch” with friends and family shooting and working on guns.
Carl married Deborah Sue (Rost) Urrutia on November 15, 2001 in Wendell at the ranch house, after rekindling their high school romance. They were the love of each other’s lives, best friends, partners in crime, and soul mates; an inspiration to those around them.
Carl is survived by: his wife—Deborah (Rost) Gibbs; two step-sons—Johnny Urrutia and his wife—Debbie of Jerome, ID and Jack Urrutia and his wife—Karisha of Bloomington, IN; one brother—Paul Gibbs (& Earlene) of Bellevue, ID; three sisters—Yolanda (& Alvin) Gunderson of Ammon, ID, Sonya Kennedy of Nampa, ID, Helen (& Kirk) Birge of Star, ID; Sister-in-law—Barbara (Gordon) Gibbs; and two grandchildren—Colten Carl and Quincy James Urrutia. This list, however, is sorely incomplete, as this man was someone who will be remembered and mourned by so many.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers—Gordon and Jim, and his brother-in-law—Ken.
While Carl requested no formal services, the family has decided to have a casual shin-dig in his honor on March 21, 2020 at the Gibbs residence in Wendell, ID beginning at 1:00 pm. He wanted his loved ones to, in the cool of the evening, raise their glasses and think of him.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
