Obituary: Carl Roger Thomas

July 20, 1945—November 12, 2018
Carl Roger Thomas, 73, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Monday, November 12, 2018 at his home.
Roger was born July 20, 1945 to John Charles and Violet Graff Thomas in Twin Falls, Idaho.
He grew up in Kimberly, Idaho, attended schools there and graduated and played football for the Kimberly High School. He continued his education at Idaho State University, earning his Bachelor’s degree in psychology. While attending school he played as a defensive lineman for the ISU football team.
In February of 1988, he married Nancy Carol Lott in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Roger worked as a recreational therapist at for the State Hospital South for nearly 40 years.
In his free time, Roger enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, being outdoors, hunting, camping and fishing. He had a great love for animals, going to rodeos and 4-H events.
Roger is survived by his wife, Nancy of Blackfoot; his children, Stacey J. Thomas of Kimberly, Trever (Ashley) Burroughs of Blackfoot, Carolyn Lambert Croskey of Kirkland, WA, and Virginia Burgoyne of Grants Pass, OR; grandchildren, Zeike and Carsen Burroughs; Buck and Bobbie Ryan and their children Benny and Baylor, and Will and Kory Wakley, and their daughter, Regan Jorgensen; and Stetson Jorgensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Violet Thomas and his brother, Richard Dean Thomas.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday November 15, 2018 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, Idaho. Following the services the family will visit with friends and family at the funeral home. After the visitation at the funeral home, friends and family are invited to the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, 123 N. Ash Street, for a celebration of Roger’s life. Condolences may be sent at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
