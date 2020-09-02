Obituary: Carl Reynolds

The things that were important to Carl were simple but profound, his faith and his family. He lived and taught his children a strong Catholic faith, to work hard, and to always put family first. He came from a very modest family with few advantages in life. Carl was determined to create a world for his family that was better than what he had. Carl was successful by many standards. With his success came generosity. He put all his children through Catholic schools and even after his kids were grown, he continued to support both Bishop Kelly and Sacred Heart. He served his church by giving of both his time and finances. He taught his children to always try to do the right thing and to be charitable. And to always ask for REAL butter!