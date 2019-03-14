June 9, 1939—March 12, 2019
Carl Martin Ashmead, 79, a resident of Corral, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Jerome.
Carl Martin Ashmead was born on June 9, 1939 in Gooding, Idaho, the son of Nathan G. and Rosella (Callahan) Ashmead. He was raised and educated in Gooding, later attending Idaho State University.
Carl was an entrepreneur in the hospitality industry in the Magic Valley. He later farmed on the Camas Prairie, Carl was a steward of the land till his death.
He married Dawn Denny on June 18, 1966 in Elko, Nevada.
Carl is survived by: three sons – Larry Ashmead of Gooding, Carl R. Ashmead of Meridian and Carl A. Ashmead of Hereford, Arizona; two daughters – Linda J. (Ashmead) Huber of Hagerman and Michelle (Brown) Kirkman of Boise; his brother – Arlin Ashmead of Fairfield; his sister – Katherine Peterson of Jerome; nine grandchildren – Victoria Ashmead, Hillary (Ashmead) Francom, Morgan Ashmead, Paige Ashmead, Chase Ashmead, Adam Ashmead, Brett Thorpe, McKayla Smith and Alexandra Huber.
He was preceded in death by his parents – Nathan and Rosella.
A deep heartfelt thank you to Katherine Peterson and those who assisted in the loving care of Carl in his last days of life.
A memorial graveside service will be held in June 2019 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
