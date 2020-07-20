Obituary: Carl “Gordon” Hendrix

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 29, 1939 ~ July 15, 2020

Carl “Gordon” Hendrix, 81, beloved husband, father and pilot, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, following complications associated with a recent spinal cord injury. Gordon was born on May 29, 1939, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Carl and Helen Hendrix.

Gordon was raised on a family farm near Buhl, Idaho, first attending Cedar Draw Country School and later attending High School in Buhl, Idaho—graduating in 1957. Throughout high school, Gordon excelled in football and track and maintained a lifelong appreciation for competitive sports.

Following a brief stint at the University of Idaho, Gordon returned to the Buhl area where he farmed for several years with his father and brothers. During this timeframe he married his sweetheart Karan Louise See on December 28, 1961, at the Methodist Church in Buhl, Idaho, residing happily together in the Magic Valley for more than 58 years until his tragic death.