August 31, 1931 ~ December 16, 2019
Carl Elwood Jackson was born at the family home north east of Jerome. He was the sixth of seven children born to Willard Smith Jackson and Hazel Virginia Fife Jackson.
He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Jerome. In 1951, he enlisted in the US Navy. He was a radioman, served on the USS DE Edmonds 406 and was honorably discharged in 1954. He moved to California and was employed by Collins Radio Company in Burbank and later in Richardson, Texas. In addition, he also worked for Litton Industries and Amphenol Borg. While working for Collins Radio, he met and married Nancy Jane Wall. After the birth of their two sons they returned to Jerome in 1965 where he farmed until his retirement.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; and his youngest grandson, Lance Corporal Neil Carl Jackson in 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; one sister and one brother; sons, Carl (Christine) Jackson and their daughter, Justine, and her daughter, Nora; and Mark (Anne) Jackson and their sons, Ryan (Keni), and their daughters, MaKena, Paislee, and Hadlee; and Daniel (Sara) and their sons, Bentley and Talan.
In keeping with Carl’s wishes, no formal services are to be held. A family graveside service with military honors will be held at Jerome Cemetery at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carl’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.