Obituary: Carl E. Neiwirth

September 15, 1925—January 29, 2019
Carl E. Neiwirth, 93, of Kimberly, died Tuesday January 29, 2019 at Chardonnay Assisted Living. Carl was born September 15, 1925, in Rexburg, Idaho, the son of Alexander and Amelia Neiwirth, who were German immigrants from Russia. He grew up on a farm in Madison County and was active with 4-H Club projects, Future Farmers of America, and Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Madison High School in 1943.
Entering the University of Idaho in 1944 on a 4-H Club scholarship, Carl was active in campus activities: he was president of Alpha Zeta Ag Honorary, General Chairman of Dad’s Day, a member of Blue Key, Intercollegiate Knights, University Livestock Judging Team, and Varsity Cross Country and Track teams. He graduated on May 31, 1948, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. That afternoon, he and Margaret Arnold of Kimberly, also a graduate of the University of Idaho, were married in the Moscow Methodist Church.
The couple moved to Dubois, Idaho, where Carl became the Clark County Extension Agent, and Margaret taught business and speech at the high school. While in Dubois, he served as president of the Clark County Sportsmen’s Association, president of the Dubois Lions Club, and Scoutmaster of the Dubois Scout Troop. In 1953, he was transferred to Mountain Home, Idaho, to serve as County Agent for Elmore County.They moved to the Malta area in 1954 and operated a sheep ranch. While in Malta he was president of the Malta Lions Club, chairman of the Cassia County Extension Advisory Committee and a 4-H leader for six years. They sold the ranch in 1970 and moved to Kimberly. He was hired by Volco, Inc. of Twin Falls in 1971, worked there for nineteen years, and served as the Assistant Manager for thirteen years. After retiring in 1990, he spent his time gardening and building oak furniture and toys in his workshop.
He is survived by his two sons, Tom (Janine) Neiwirth of Twin Falls and Mark Neiwirth of Pocatello, and a granddaughter, Kori (Dakota) Cummins of Buhl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margaret in 1996, his brother Herbert (Barbara) Neiwirth of Idaho Falls, his sisters Selma Samsel of Idaho Falls, Erma (Robert) McDonald of Stockton, CA, Emma (David) Barry of Twin Falls, Hilda (Marvin) Goddard of Idaho Falls, and his granddaughter Mari Neiwirth. He was the last of his siblings.
His graveside service will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.