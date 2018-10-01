Obituary: Camille Jane Jones

October 20, 1951—September 27, 2018
Camille was born October 20, 1951, the first born of William and Barbara Carpenter, in Ontario, Oregon. She departed this life on September 27, 2018 after a courageous six month battle with lymphoma. Camille spent her final days at home surrounded and cared for by her loving family and friends.
Camille spent her childhood in Jerome, Idaho where she graduated from high school in 1970. She attended Idaho State University and then transferred to Boise State University in 1972. She met Richard “Rick” Jones while working at a Boise bank and going to school at BSU. This courtship led to their marriage on June 30, 1973 in Jerome, Idaho. Through the following years, Camille and Rick were blessed to become the parents of three daughters: Julie Michelle, Lisa Anne, and Katie Marie and grandparents to six grandchildren who adored their grandmother.
Rick and Camille were married for 45 years and raised three beautiful daughters. They moved many times throughout their marriage including Idaho Falls, Lewiston, and back to Boise. While in Lewiston both Rick and Camille graduated from LCSC in the spring of 1981. After receiving her teaching degree, Camille taught elementary school classes for the next 30 years. The majority of her teaching career was spent at Eagle Elementary in Eagle, Idaho where she taught 5th grade. Camille was a wonderful teacher having the patience and skills necessary to motivate and inspire her students. One of Camille’s favorite memories of teaching was when former students would stop by to see her, give her a hug, and tell her she was a great role model.
Camille had many hobbies and talents. One of her passions was music. She was a beautiful vocalist and pianist, singing and playing in many weddings and other activities. She also loved to sew and made beautiful dresses for her daughters. She loved spending time with her family and being involved in their sporting activities. She coached many of her daughters’ sports teams. She was a leader, a friend, and role model to many.
After retirement in 2011, Camille and Rick went on many trips with family and friends including Yellowstone, Alaska, the Caribbean, Sun River, and Disney World just to name a few. Since all of their daughters married and moved to Oregon, Camille and Rick decided to follow them and moved to Roseburg, Oregon in 2013.
Camille was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara and her brother, William “Billy”. Survivors include her husband Rick, three children: Julie Lee of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Lisa (Jeff) Thompson of Eugene, Oregon, Katie Eldenburg of Roseburg, Oregon; 6 grandchildren; Tristan, Mada, Halle, Cody, Jacob, and Bennett; her father, William M. Carpenter; two sisters, Louise (Dick) Davis, Mary Anne (Brad) Verigan, and one brother, Brad (Chanel) Carpenter.
A Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018. Both services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St, Boise, Idaho. A committal service will be held at 2:30 PM at Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho. Remembrances for the family may be left on Camille’s web page at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at OHSU Cancer Center in Portland and the staff at Mercy Health and Hospice in Roseburg for providing excellent care during Camille’s illness.
