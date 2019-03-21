Obituary: Cameron S. Harrison

January 7, 1982—March 14, 2019
Cameron was born Thursday, January 7, 1982 in Midland, Texas to Ty Harrison and Cindy (Wilson) Johnson. Cameron grew up in Midland, Dalhart, and Idaho. He returned to Dalhart in February of 2014. He spent many years working as a mechanic and working in construction. Cameron loved hard and played hard and if you knew him, you knew he was a “Harley” man.
Cameron is survived by: his wife Alexi (Paris) Harrison of Dalhart, Texas, four children: Caleb and Bradyn Harrison of Twin Falls, Idaho, Hagen Harrison of Tillamook, Oregon and Cora Ellsworth of Dalhart, Texas. His parents, Ty Harrison of Jerome, Idaho, his mother Cindy Johnson and husband Cecil of Dalhart, Texas, four sisters: Taysha Marquez of Bandera, Texas, Erica Shields and husband Jesse of Amistad, New Mexico, Shasta Van Meter and husband Trent of Aspermont, Texas, and Savana DeLeon and husband Jacob of Dalhart, Texas, his paternal grandparents, H.A. and Emma Jean Harrison of Burley, Idaho and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.
Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 East 200 South Jerome, Idaho (2 miles South of the blinking light on Highway 93).
