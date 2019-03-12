August 30, 1932—March 9, 2019
Calvin Webster Flint of Buhl passed away March 9, 2019 at a local care facility after a long fight with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born August 30, 1932 in West Layton, Utah to Leonard Spencer Flint and Josie Juanita Webster. Cal was the seventh of eight children, all born at home.
Cal was educated in the Davis County School District, graduating from Davis High School in 1951. After graduation, Cal went to work for a short time at Hill AFB. On December 2, 1952, he was drafted, along with several friends from school, all of whom served in Korea.
Cal’s first assignment was with heavy mortar, and for about a year he was assigned to driving a big truck, hauling ammunition and troops back and forth to and from the front lines. While in the service, a fellow soldier gave him a picture of a young lady from Salt Lake City. Her name was Dorothy Evans, and they began to write back and forth to each other. Cal returned home in September of 1954, and one of the first things he did was look up the girl whose picture he had kept all this time.
Cal and Dorothy married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 7, 1955 and made their home in Kaysville, Utah. These were good years, and they had three little boys and a little girl joined the family by 1967.
Cal’s heart has always been in flowers, so he chose a career in the greenhouse/nursery business. He had a long career of growing, producing and selling beautiful potted plants for all occasions. All three of his sons grew up in the business and learned to work there. Dorothy was the bookkeeper, who managed the finances. In August of 1981, Calvin expanded his business to the beautiful Hagerman Valley to take advantage of the natural geothermal hot water. He has employed many people who have also been touched by his goodness and have become lifelong friends. Cal also enjoyed the outdoors. He loved bird hunting, fishing, boating, and camping trips with his family.
Cal was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has served in many capacities, including Bishopric, scouting and several stake and ward callings.
Calvin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy; and children, Brent Calvin Flint of Buhl; Layne Terrell Flint (Robyn) of Kimberly; Stan Leonard Flint of Twin Falls; and Julie Flint Hobbs (Cory) of Ogden, Utah; also 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair St, Buhl, Idaho, with a viewing one hour prior to service.
The family would like to show their appreciation to Genesis Twin Falls Care Center, Encompass Hospice, and Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family on Calvin’s memorial webpage www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
