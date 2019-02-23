Try 1 month for 99¢

Buster M. Armbrister

October 18, 1928 – February 20, 2019

Buster M. Armbrister, 90, of Jerome went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019. He was born October 18, 1928 in Robert Lee, Texas to Athel and Nancy Armbrister.

He married Pauline Langley on January 10, 1948. They were married 58 years, until Pauline's passing in 2006.

Buster is survived by his children, Shirley (Michael) Davis of Jerome; Freddie (Carol) Armbrister of Idaho Falls; Steven (Mallory) Armbrister of Jerome; and Pauline Armbrister of Jerome; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; his two sons, Donald and Joe; his daughter, Ernestine; his parents and his siblings.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 874 Old US Hwy 30, Glenns Ferry, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Grave dedication will conclude at Glenns Rest Cemetery, Glenns Ferry, Idaho.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Buster's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

