February 3, 1926 – September 22, 2018
Bud Moulton Furniss, a 92-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at his home in Rupert, surrounded by his loving family.
Bud was born February 3, 1926, the 12th of 13 children born to William & Rhoda Moulton Furniss in Bates, Idaho, a small community in the Teton Basin. Bud attended first through eighth grades in Bates, then attended ninth through 12th grade at Teton High School in Driggs, Idaho.
At the age of 17, he talked his mother into letting him sign up for the United States Navy; and, with tears in her eyes, she signed the papers. Bud finished his time in the Navy in 1946, after WWII, and went back to Driggs.
In the short time after his release from the Navy, he married the love of his life, Arta “Jean” Casper. Their marriage took place in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 19, 1946. They had three wonderful children, David Furniss, Tami Keller, and Jody Furniss. After their marriage, Bud went to Ricks College for two years and then transferred to Logan State in Logan, Utah, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. He then moved back to Driggs and worked for Leonard Jensen’s garage. In 1959, he drew a homestead in Minidoka, Idaho, where he had a dairy and farmed for 59 years. Bud finally retired in 2008, but would have loved to keep milking cows and farming.
In his younger years, Bud was skilled at breaking horses to ride; he loved the outdoors and was active as a Scout leader. He had a blast with the boys camping, fishing and riding horses at Elk Flats near Bates.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Jean; his sons, David (Phyllis) Furniss, and Jody (Amy) Furniss; his daughter, Tami Keller; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; all 12 of his siblings; three granddaughters; and one grandson.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the church.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St., in Acequia, with Bishop Layne Mackay officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Bates Cemetery in Driggs, Idaho.
