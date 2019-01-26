March 20, 1953—January 19, 2019
Our loving father, Bruce Thomas Bennett, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2019, from a pulmonary embolism. He was encircled in the arms of his sweetheart of 44 years.
Dad was born the baby of six siblings on March 20, 1953 in Hansen, Idaho, to George and Fern (McFarland) Bennett. He spent his childhood in Hansen and Jerome, where, among many things, he learned to work on the family farm. Dad inherited his father’s love of facts, education, and music and his mother’s gentle and kind heart. Dad graduated from Jerome High School in 1971 where he cultivated a love and talent for singing. Dad served two years in Germany on an LDS mission and three weeks after returning married his high school sweetheart, LoyAnn Casper of Wendell, on December 18, 1974. Together, they made a promise to create a marriage that would last forever.
Dad graduated from BYU with a bachelor degree of English and later finished a master degree of Adult Education. They raised their family in Jerome and then Filer before moving to Twin Falls. Dad taught at CSI. He absolutely loved being a teacher and never wanted to do anything else. After retiring, mom and he spent two years teaching at Jiaotong University in Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. They were looking forward to another teaching assignment in Tonga.
Dad is remembered by the love of his life, LoyAnn, his five children, Heidi (Kirk) Tubbs, Andy Bennett, Amy (Zach) Patterson, Tami (Derek) Eccles and Matt (Ashley) Bennett, seventeen grandchildren, three sisters (June, Beth, and Mary), one brother (Dan), and the countless others whose lives are forever changed from knowing him. He left the world a little better than the way he found it, and we will try to carry on his legacy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 824 Caswell Ave W, Twin Falls, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the church, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. Bishop Brent Nielsen will officiate. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.