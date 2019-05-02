February 15, 1952—May 1, 2019
Bruce Fred Lutz, 67, died peacefully Monday, May 1, 2019 at home, losing his battle with cancer, but receiving eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Bruce was born Feb. 15, 1952 to John and Shirley Lutz, the third child of five siblings. He often referred to himself as the black sheep of the family but always knew he was his parents’ favorite.
He grew up south of Filer and attended his first eight grades at Clover Trinity Lutheran School where his love of God was nourished. After graduating from Filer High School in 1970, he attended CSI, taking classes that would prepare him for a career in farming. During this time, he married the love of his life, Nancy Garey, and they moved to where he was farming on the Bell Rapids Project. His teenage dream of being surrounded by beautiful women came true when blessed with three daughters, Jamie, Jennifer and Tara.
After fourteen years on Bell Rapids, the family moved to Hagerman to be closer to the children’s school, but remained farming on Bell Rapids through 2004 when the farming project sold the water rights. In March of 2005, Bruce and Nancy sold their business, NJB Farms. In June of 2005, Bruce was fortunate to be hired as a loan officer in the Wendell branch of Farmers Bank where he formed a bond with all of his fellow workers and customers until his retirement in 2017.
He enjoyed traveling with Nancy, playing piano and singing, golfing with friends and family, but mostly following the musical, drama and sports activities of his eight grandchildren, Trajan, Maia, Ryker, Ebin, Sage, Adelane, Daxin, and Nathan.
Bruce is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters, Jamie (Rand) Bryant, Jennifer (Scott) Holtzen, Tara (Joe) Bartley, eight grandchildren, father John Lutz, siblings, Dennis (Donna) Lutz, Yvonne (Ken) Reinke, Sonya (Dan) Denton, Tammy (Ron) Rehwalt, and mother-in-law Jeannine Garey. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Lutz, grandson Stefan Stults, and father-in-law Ken Garey.
Visitation for Bruce will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services for Bruce will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho with Pastor Roger Sedlmayr officiating. A Reception for family and friends will then be held in the Fellowship Hall at the Church sponsored by the Ladies of the LWML. Interment will take place following at the Clover Lutheran Cemetery in Clover, Idaho.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Bruce’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
A special thanks to the wonderful staff at MSTI, Dr. Ball, Dr. Dan Preucil, and Hospice Visions.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial to Immanuel Lutheran School or Camp Perkins Lutheran Outdoor Ministries.
