October 7, 1933—March 23, 2019

Bruce C. Stuart passed away in Nipomo, California on March 23, 2019 after a short illness. He grew up in Jerome, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Carolyn Stuart and sister Mary. He is survived by his partner of 43 years, Bob Lahr, brother David Stuart and wife Dotty and nephews, Joshua, Andrew and Christopher.

