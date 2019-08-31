May 24, 1936—August 28, 2019
Bruce Byron Bedke, a lifelong resident of Oakley, born and raised in the Basin, passed away August 28, 2019 at Pomerelle Place. He was born May 24, 1936 to Jesse R. Bedke and Marguerite Hayden Bedke. He graduated from Oakley High School; attended The University of Nebraska then transferred to Utah State University where he graduated with a degree in education, majoring in math, with a minor in history and music.
He served in the US Army but was discharged early due to an injury to his father. After the passing of his father, Bruce took over the ranch at 26 years old. Bruce’s passion was ranching and music. He was an excellent horseman and knew how to handle cattle. Bruce married Martha (Marty) Miller January 19, 1968. Two sons were born: Jason & Jared. Bruce and Marty formed a lifelong team for 51 years—she was his right hand in all phases of ranching. He rode in the men’s posse and was active in the Oakley Vigilantes, serving in many capacities with the Pioneer Days Rodeo. Bruce & Marty also shared a love for music and participated in Oakley Valley Arts Council productions of 11 different Broadway musicals. Bruce sang with the Snake River Flats, Barbershop chorus for 30 years, and in many church and community activities.
Bruce is survived by Marty. His siblings: Anora (Vern) Mortensen, Cloyd (Kathy) Bedke, Diann (Ed) Nelson. His children Jason (Kellie) Bedke, Jared, and four grandchildren: Sean, Chloe, Julia, Megan.
Bruce’s legacy was his honesty, integrity, and his word.
A celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley ID, on Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Basin Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Marty Bedke, 42 E 1975 S., Oakley, ID 83346. Matthew 11:28, Jesus says, “Come unto me all ye who are heavy laden and I will give you rest.” Services are under the direction of the Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert ID.
