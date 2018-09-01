Obituary: Brian Lynn Halling

June 17, 1959 – August 29, 2018
Brian Lynn Halling passed away in Boise, Idaho on August 29th, 2018, due to unforeseen medical complications. Brian was born June 17, 1959 in Dugway, Utah. He was the oldest of six children born to Darwin Robert Halling and Karen Anderson Leatham Halling.
Brian grew up in Mantua, Utah. He loved to camp, hike, and hunt and earned his Eagle Scout award at age fourteen. He went to Box Elder High School and seminary and graduated in 1977. He lettered in wrestling in high school. Brian attended Weber State. He served a two-year LDS mission to Copenhagen, Denmark, and grew to love the country and the people.
Brian worked as a nurse in Southeast Idaho for nearly a decade. He was always very service-oriented and used his nursing skills to help others throughout his life.
Brian married Minta Sue Tanner in the Bountiful LDS Temple, March 17, 2001. They were married for 16 ½ years. In the spring of 2002 Brian graduated from Idaho State University with a BS. in History. The couple moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Brian earned his Master of Library Sciences from University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. While in Wisconsin they adopted their wonderful children, Ethan and Ivy.
Brian and Minta loved the Midwest and Lake Michigan but returned to Twin Falls to raise their children near extended family, where he worked in the Twin Falls Public Library. These were happy years raising their young children. Brian worked hard to provide for his family and was a kind and loving husband and father.
Brian served for years as a family history consultant. His mastery of languages enabled him to serve as a translator of genealogical records from Scandinavian countries. He was active in his ward and served wherever he was called. He was a caring and devoted home-teacher.
Brian found great pleasure in hand-crafting swords and knives. Some of his most beautiful swords symbolized weapons of his favorite Book of Mormon heroes and each one was a work of art. Brian also love to collect guns.
Brian is survived by his children, Ethan Lars Halling, and Ivy Elizabeth Halling, their mother, Minta Sue Halling, his brothers: Karl (Margie) Halling, Jon (Ricky), and his sisters: Cora Lee (David) Wayman, and Julie (Russell) Coburn. He was preceded in death by his brother Alan Ray Halling and his Father, Darwin Robert Halling, and his nephew Braden Russell Coburn.
Funeral Services will be held in the Twin Falls 5th Ward, 421 Maurice Street North, on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 11:00 with a gathering from 9:30-10:45. There will be a graveside service at 4:00 pm at the Mantua, Utah cemetery. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
