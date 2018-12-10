Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Brian Jeffery “Jeff” Hull
Ruby Aufderheide

September 9, 1958—December 6, 2018

Jeff Hull passed away after a brief battle with metastatic esophageal cancer on December 6th, 2018. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on September 9th, 1958, to Martha Mae Sharp and Ralph Edward Hull. Shortly after, the family moved to Boise. In 1960, his sister, Sabrina, was born. And in 1964, his brother, Lance, joined the family.

Jeff attended grade school at Highlands Elementary in Boise. He also attended North Junior High and graduated in 1976 from Boise High School. Jeff graduated from the University of Idaho in 1981 with a degree in Architecture, a career that he had always aspired to, and he was a lifelong proud Vandal.

Jeff married Terri Day on October 1st, 1983. Their son, Lucas, was born in 1992. Their daughter, Lauren, was born in 1995.

Jeff worked at St. Luke’s hospital for 29 years. He served as the Director of Construction and Architecture, and all over the valley there are pieces of him that will last a lifetime.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 35 years, Terri, and his children Lucas (Tiffany) and Lauren (Tye), and his two grandsons, Rilee and Carter. He is also survived by his parents, Ralph and Martha, and his sister, Sabrina (Mike) Shalz, his brother, Lance, his in-laws, Noreen and Ken Day, as well as his much-loved nieces and nephews.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A celebration of life will be held on December 15th, 2018, at 2pm at the big white barn at the end of McMillan Road in Nampa (9107 W. McMillan Road). Dress casually and come prepared to raise a glass to Jeff and share memories.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to St. Luke’s MSTI or St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. (View the full obituary at www.aldenwaggoner.com)

