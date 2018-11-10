July 1, 1962—November 1, 2018
Our precious son, brother, father, and grandfather, Brian Drue Verhoeven, 56, a resident of Wendell, ID lost his battle with cancer on November 1, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley surrounded by family and friends.
Brian was born on July 1, 1962 in Bellflower, CA, son of Gib and Diana Verhoeven. He was raised in California where he attended Artesia Christian School and Ontario Christian School until he and his family relocated to Idaho. Brian also attended the College of Southern Idaho for a short while.
Brian was a loving person who left this earth too soon. He loved God, his family and friends with all his heart. Brian lived 100 years in his 56 years in this life going full speed ahead no matter the consequences. He lived every day to the fullest of his ability. He would give the shirt off his back to any of his friends in need, never asking for anything in return. Brian loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with family and friends, skiing in his younger years, and snowmobiling. He will be missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his parents, Gib and Diana Verhoeven of Jerome, ID, two sons Rick (Kendra) Verhoeven of Twin Falls, ID, Randy (Shantel) Verhoeven of Kingman, AZ, daughter Brittney Langdon of Las Vegas, NV, brother Barry (Linda) Verhoeven of Hagerman, ID, and three grandchildren Taytum, Kaden, and Callie. Brian is also survived by his special niece Lacy Verhoeven and nephew Levi Verhoeven, very dear friend, Ray Vandervegt and faithful companion, Sammy. He was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dutch and Louise Noordman, Martin and June Verhoeven, and his granddaughter Dana Verhoeven.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday November 17, 2018 at the New Life Community Church in Wendell, ID. Burial will be in the Wendell Cemetery.
Directly following the service, the family invites you to join them at a luncheon honoring Brian at the New Life Community Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Brian.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
