January 27, 1947—June 16, 2019

RUPERT—Brent Lee Thompson passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long illness. Brent was born in Ogden, Utah to Leo and Shirley Thompson on January 27, 1947. When he was six, they moved to Burley, Idaho. He graduated from Burley High School in 1965. After graduating, Brent enlisted in the Army and served in an Engineering Battalion, spending a year tour of duty in Viet Nam. He married Linda Moore in 1969, and they had two children, Corinne and Todd. They later divorced. He married Edith Fenstemaker in 1975 and her family became his family. Brent was an avid sportsman. He spent many hours fishing and hunting with his Dad, and later with Edith, his sons and his grandchildren. After retiring from a long career as a truck driver, he pursued his passion for photography and his motorcycles. He became a proud Harley Davidson man. He was very proud that he was a veteran and joined a veterans motorcycle club, Combat Veterans, who raised funds to support veterans and their families who needed help.

Brent was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Shirley, and his wife, Edith. He is survived by his sisters, Julie (Larry) Newman and Cindy (George) Wilcox, his children Corinne (Tom) Bethancourt, Todd (Heidi) Roberts, Dee (Nita) Maier and Jim Thompson, and his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Rupert Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Auxiliaries. A viewing for friends and family will be held Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Morrison Funeral Home and one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday.

