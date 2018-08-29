Obituary: Brenda Sue Shappee

May 1, 1947—August 27, 2018
Brenda Sue Shappee, 71, of Meridian, ID was called home by our heavenly father on August 27, 2018. Brenda was born May 1, 1947 to John and Louise Richardson in Watertown, TN. She graduated Central High School in Murfreesboro, TN in 1966 and went on to attend nursing school in Memphis until she met the love of her life Dale Shappee who was stationed there in the Navy. She married Dale February 14, 1968 in Lemoore, CA. After a few years of living in Murfreesboro, TN they ended up moving to Carey, ID in 1977.
Throughout most of her life she worked at the hospitals in Hailey and Sun Valley. In 1986 they moved to Bellevue, ID where she eventually became the Executive Director at the Blaine County Senior Center until she retired in 2007. Shortly thereafter they moved to Boise County to be closer to family and in 2016 they moved to Meridian, ID.
Nana was an expert at spoiling her grandkids and never missed sending a birthday or holiday card to those she loved and cared for. She loved spending time with her friends and family in West Magic, ID where they have a cabin. She loved her clothes and always looked put together from head to toe. She made every Christmas and Thanksgiving a huge family event and loved cooking over the top southern extravaganzas for the family.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Dale Shappee; son, Robert Shappee and his wife, Tammie and their two children: Jaina and Trenton, along with numerous cousins in Tennessee.
To celebrate her life there will be a funeral service at Ustick Baptist Church, 14301 W. McMillan Rd in Boise at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 30. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 31 at the Bellevue Cemetery, in Bellevue, ID. The family would like to thank St. Luke’s MSTI unit and especially thank all the St. Luke’s Hospice nurses who were amazing in our time of need. Remembrances may be left for the family on Brenda’s webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.
