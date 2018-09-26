May 7, 1953 — September 25, 2018
JACKSON – Brenda Kay Buckley returned home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at the age of 65, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Brenda was born in Burley, Idaho, in the Cottage Hospital, on May 7, 1953, to Thurman Carl and Mildred Frances (Combs) Hess. She was the oldest of four beautiful daughters. Growing up, she was a loving happy child who enjoyed her family, playing with her cousins, and being creative.
She graduated from Burley High School in 1971. She met the love of her life, Delbert (Kirk) Buckley, through mutual friends. They were married November 29, 1971, then later sealed in the Boise Idaho Temple for time and all eternity. They lived in Burley for a short time, then built their family home on the Snake River where they have lived for the past 26 years.
Brenda’s greatest love was her family. She adored her children and was their biggest cheerleader. Her love only grew when each of her grandchildren were born; she spent time teaching, sharing, encouraging, and inspiring them. She was a cornerstone with a loving influence providing support for everyone in her family.
Brenda was a talented homemaker and artist. She had a natural talent for painting and creating. She was always creating the cutest crafts and eventually began doing craft shows. For several years she took her arts and crafts to various surrounding venues.
She spent 14 years at Minico High School as a paraprofessional educator teaching 9th through 12th grade. She enjoyed and celebrated when her students accomplished their goals.
Brenda was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; serving others was one of Brenda’s highest callings. She held several church positions throughout the years, each calling brought her great joy as she learned to serve and love all around her.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mentor, and friend.
Brenda will be lovingly remembered by her husband Kirk, of 47 years; and her children, Matthew (Teresa) Buckley of Twin Falls, Jaime (John) Lloyd of Oakley, and Preston (Amber) Buckley of Twin Falls. Brenda will also be fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren, Austin 22, Jayden 18, Ryan 20, Quincy 19, Tristynn 16, Ziahla 5, and Skylan 2; her mother, Millie Hess of Burley; sisters, Dawn (Jim Jensen) of Rose Lake, Minnesota, and Kimberly (Ty Taylor) of Burley.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Earl C. and Alice Brassfield Hess; maternal grandparents, Grandville and Lottie Tharp Combs; her father, Thurman C. Hess; and sister, Carolyn Mae Hess.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church, preceding the service.
A funeral in memory of Brenda will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., with Bishop Kyle Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Minidoka Home Health and Hospice, Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, and all the friends and family who provided so much love and support during this difficult time.
