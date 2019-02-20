May 1, 1971—February 18, 2019
Brandon “Toby” Morrison (aka Toby Brown) died unexpectedly Mon, Feb 18th 2019. He is the son of Robert and Cathy Brown of Twin Falls, and of Larry and Rena Morrison of Chandler, AZ. His mom married Bob when he was 2 years old. All of his close friends and family knew him as Toby. Brandon was the name that he used after high school. As a baby Toby was very alert and didn’t miss a thing. He began reading when he was just 3 years old and he loved learning. He attended Harrison Elementary, Robert Stewart Junior High School, and Twin Falls High School. He was active in cub scouts earning his arrow of light, and his Eagle Scout when he became a Boy Scout. He was able to go to the National Scout Jamboree with Bob in 1985 in Norfolk, VA touring many national monuments with the Smithsonian and the Aerospace Museum being his favorite. He was always so obsessed with airplanes, and could point one out of the sky, and tell you everything about it. After graduating from High School Toby attended Ricks College for a year. He then served a mission in the Tegucigalpa Honduras mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the Spanish people and language, which he used throughout his life. Upon returning to Idaho after his mission he continued his education at CSI in Twin Falls where he met his wife Wendy Gilbert. They were married on June 18, 1993 in the Logan Utah LDS temple. In 1994 they moved to Cincinnati, Ohio to pursue higher education. Later that year their oldest son Joshua Matthew was born. In 1995, Toby graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science, and returned to Idaho, where he began working as a funeral director. During this time they had two more children, Sariah Kimberlee (Born 1997), and Adam Henry (Born 2000). He also earned his MBA degree at NNU in Nampa, ID graduating in 2000. In 2005 they moved their young family to Albuquerque, New Mexico, while living there their family grew with the addition of Katie Ella (2008), and Maggie May (2010). They moved back to Idaho Falls, Idaho in December of 2015, then on to Middleton, Idaho. Toby worked as a funeral director through most of his adult life, working in funeral homes in the Boise Metro area and in Albuquerque, NM. Toby truly loved his work as a funeral director, often calling work his “ministry”. He genuinely thought that this was what he was born to do. Toby was an incredible family man and one of the most compassionate people that you will ever have met. He was always the first to come to serve, whether it was moving someone, digging a hole, cleaning the church, anything to help somebody else. He was loving and caring and we will always love and miss him. He was easy to recognize in a crowd because of his loud voice, and his “Safety Orange” shirt, that he would never leave the house without. Toby had a big personality, and always had a story or kind words for others. There will always be a big hole in our heart without him.
He was preceded in death by his brother Matthew, his grandpa Chugg, his aunt Susan, also preceding paternal grandparents Blanch and Henry Morrison, his cousin Sam and Zach Watson, his mother in law Barbara Gilbert, and grandmother Laura Brown. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Cathy and Bob Brown. His father and stepmother, Larry and Rena Morrison. His younger brothers Ryan(Roxanne) Brown and children, Mike(Mandy) Brown and children, stepsister Lisa(Pete) Trobridge and children, stepbrother Zac(Keri) Clune and children, his wife Wendy Morrison, his sons’ Josh and Adam Morrison, daughters Sariah(Brendan) Preston, Katie and Maggie Morrison, and 2 grandsons Carter and Oliver Preston, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
It is tragic when a brilliant, humble, caring man falls victim to the demons of drugs. Toby was working hard to overcome this trial, and sadly lost that battle. His friends and family will always remember his smile, his unique personality and whit, and his “Toby-isms”. We will remember the way he lived his life always thinking of others, not of how his life ended.
Services will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11 am at Rosenau Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 10 am.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.