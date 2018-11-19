February 3, 1932—November 19, 2018
MALTA – Otto Boyd Taylor, an 86-year-old resident of Malta, passed away Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
Boyd was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Yost, Utah; the youngest of nine children born to Joseph Edward and Olive Tracy Taylor. He received and completed his education in Yost. In 1952, he entered the United States Army and served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He married Wilma Pierson on Sept. 5, 1952, in Ely, Nevada; they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple on May 8, 1967.
He was a lifelong rancher and supplemented the family income as he worked for Pickett Ranch in Oakley and Interstate Feeders in Malta. He was a man of his word and taught his children the importance of honesty, integrity and hard work. Although working long, hard hours, he enjoyed time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Boyd loved his ranch in Yost and he looked forward to the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons where he cut the many Christmas trees he had watched grow and, in turn, sold them each year in Brigham City, Utah.
Boyd was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served where needed.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma of Malta; his children, Julie Ann Tomlin of Las Vegas, Nev., Sherrie (Scott) Erickson of Almo, Curt (Treena) Taylor of Oakley, and Blair Taylor-Folsom of Island Park; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Uarda Oman, Orville Edward Taylor, Lorena Thompson, Charles Elroy Taylor, Gale Aaron Taylor, Rodney Miles Taylor, Dalton Lamar Taylor, and Luana Fortnier.
The funeral will be held at 12 noon Friday, Nov. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, where friends may call from 11 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Yost Cemetery in Yost, Utah.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
