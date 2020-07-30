Obituary: Boyd ‘Butch’ Richard Poulton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 8, 1948 ~ July 28, 2020

Boyd ‘Butch’ Richard Poulton, passed away on July 28, 2020. In Orem, Utah. He was 71 years old.

Boyd was born November 8, 1948 in Oakley, Idaho. He lived in Oakley until 1968, when he left to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the Southern California Mission.

He met Delores Jeppson for the first time the day he returned from his mission. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple August 20, 1970.

They settled in Burley Idaho in 1974 where they raised their 5 children. Boyd started a Real Estate Brokerage.

He served as a Bishop, Stake President, and as a Mission President of the New Jersey Morristown mission in 1993-96.

He and Delores then moved to Orem, Utah. Where he continued doing Real Estate and Serving in Church callings. Later served in a branch at the MTC. Then was called as a District President.

During the last few years of life, he struggled with health issues until his passing. He was at Covington Senior Living and made lots of great friends. Covington and Tendercare provided him the best of care.