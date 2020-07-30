Obituary: Boyd ‘Butch’ Richard Poulton

November 8, 1948 ~ July 28, 2020
Boyd ‘Butch’ Richard Poulton, passed away on July 28, 2020. In Orem, Utah. He was 71 years old.
Boyd was born November 8, 1948 in Oakley, Idaho. He lived in Oakley until 1968, when he left to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In the Southern California Mission.
He met Delores Jeppson for the first time the day he returned from his mission. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple August 20, 1970.
They settled in Burley Idaho in 1974 where they raised their 5 children. Boyd started a Real Estate Brokerage.
He served as a Bishop, Stake President, and as a Mission President of the New Jersey Morristown mission in 1993-96.
He and Delores then moved to Orem, Utah. Where he continued doing Real Estate and Serving in Church callings. Later served in a branch at the MTC. Then was called as a District President.
During the last few years of life, he struggled with health issues until his passing. He was at Covington Senior Living and made lots of great friends. Covington and Tendercare provided him the best of care.
He was preceded in death by parents, George Boyd Poulton and Dorothy Eva Ross Poulton, sister-in-law Nita Rae Hepworth Poulton, and son-in-law Glen Robert Friguletto.
He is survived by his wife Delores Jeppson Poulton, his five children Gregory Boyd (Kimberly), Jeffery J. (Angela), Ginger Hellewell (Wendell), Jeremiah Todd (Hiedi), Gavin Fenton (CarrieLynn) 26 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, as well as his three siblings Sherry Poulton, Gloria Poulton, and Ross Poulton (Mindy).
He loved serving others and particularly working with the youth.
Viewing will be Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Walkers Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E 800 N, Orem. A Private Family Funeral will be held Monday, Aug. 3. A graveside service will be held after the funeral service at Orem Cemetery. 1520 N 800 E, Orem, Utah.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.