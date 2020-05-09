Obituary: Bonnie Jean (Wright) Cowden

September 25, 1944—May 6, 2020
Bonnie Jean (Wright) Cowden was received into her Savior’s embrace on May 6, 2020. Jean was born in Huntsville, Arkansas to Dennis Boyd Wright and Bonnie Lorene Wright on September 25, 1944. She was the oldest of Dennis and Bonnie’s six children and eventually took on a mothering role as she got older. In the third grade she and her family moved to Castleford, Idaho where she finished growing up, attended school, and graduated in 1962. Her twenties and thirties were spent working odd jobs and moving to new places with her sister and friends. She finally settled in Buhl, Idaho where she met Jim, the love of her life, and they were married in Elko, Nevada on April 2, 1983. On October 4th of that year they welcomed their twin boy and girl with joy.
Jean lived for her kids and her family and when she wasn’t working alongside her sisters at Jackson’s Kountry Korner, she spent her time with them while camping, going on trips, crafting and gardening with her husband, and never missing a school ball game. In her retirement she found that she enjoyed, and was good at, painting and writing, self-publishing three books and even winning several awards for her written works in state writing contests. She also enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, and going to events with her friends in the Red Hat Society. Her faith in God was a huge part of her life and her final church was Calvary Chapel in Buhl. She loved the leaders and congregation and they loved her back.
Jean was the kind of person who never met a stranger, always had a smile on her face, and was quick to laugh. There were many times Jean would be trying to tell a story and laughing so hard that she couldn’t actually get the words out, but everyone around would be brought to tears because her laugh was so unique and contagious. And nothing brought her more laughter and joy than becoming and being a grandmother. She spent most of the last decade as Nana and regarded it at as one of life’s most precious gifts.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Bonnie Wright; her husband, James Cowden; her stepchildren, David Cowden and Teresa Howington; and her brother, Lonnie Wright.
She is survived by her siblings, Linda (Lee) Jackson, Don Wright, Ron (Tracy) Wright, and Barbara (Denny) Easterday; her children, Angie Cowden and Cody (Jenny) Cowden; five grandchildren, Michael Howington, Sarah Mason, Michael, Alyson, and Matthew Cowden; various great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Jean loved colors as bright as her personality so feel free to wear whatever makes you smile. And we know in the current situation, some people may be hesitant about attending a large event, so please know that any absences are completely understood. The service may also be viewed live online at calvarychapelbuhl.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Chapel Buhl. Graveside service will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
