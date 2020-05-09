Obituary: Bonnie Jean (Wright) Cowden

Jean was the kind of person who never met a stranger, always had a smile on her face, and was quick to laugh. There were many times Jean would be trying to tell a story and laughing so hard that she couldn’t actually get the words out, but everyone around would be brought to tears because her laugh was so unique and contagious. And nothing brought her more laughter and joy than becoming and being a grandmother. She spent most of the last decade as Nana and regarded it at as one of life’s most precious gifts.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Bonnie Wright; her husband, James Cowden; her stepchildren, David Cowden and Teresa Howington; and her brother, Lonnie Wright.

She is survived by her siblings, Linda (Lee) Jackson, Don Wright, Ron (Tracy) Wright, and Barbara (Denny) Easterday; her children, Angie Cowden and Cody (Jenny) Cowden; five grandchildren, Michael Howington, Sarah Mason, Michael, Alyson, and Matthew Cowden; various great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Jean loved colors as bright as her personality so feel free to wear whatever makes you smile. And we know in the current situation, some people may be hesitant about attending a large event, so please know that any absences are completely understood. The service may also be viewed live online at calvarychapelbuhl.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Chapel Buhl. Graveside service will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

