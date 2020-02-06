March 23, 1938—February 3, 2020
Bonnie J Wright, 81, ended her battle with cancer February 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in her home in Twin Falls, ID. She was born March 23, 1938, in Blackfoot, ID, the daughter of Gordon Eugene Moses and Anne Mary (Novasad) Moses. Bonnie graduated from Jackson Hole High School. Following graduation, she became a beautician. She married James W Wright on April 16, 1963 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bonnie was an avid bowler and golfer. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Beverly. Surviving in addition to her husband, are her daughter, Angela Winters (James), of NV; daughter, Jacqueline Buchel (Marty) of NV, and son Tony Wright of WY; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four sisters and one brother. A service in remembrance of Bonnie will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery, Twin Falls, ID. To leave condolences and memories for the family visit www.reynoldschapel.com.
