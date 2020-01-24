Bonnie Jean Harman passed away peacefully Jan. 22, 2020.
Bonnie Jean Harman beloved wife of Emery Harman. Much loved mother of John Harman, Matthew Harman, Mark Harman, Micah Harman, Benjamin Harman, Tressa Harman. Dear Mother in law to Jodi Harman, Amy Harman, Renee Harman, Yvonne Harman, Cheryl Harman.
Cherished grandmother to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Exceptional caring friend to all who knew her.
Bonnie was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She was cheerful and always made people around her feel loved and cared for. All who knew her were incredibly blessed to have her in their lives.
Bonnie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her service was unending at both a local level and with family history. She served in the Oakland, Boise and Twin Falls temples for many years. She will be dearly missed but her memories and work will always live on through her family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held for Bonnie at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301. A viewing will take place prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
