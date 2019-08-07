February 2,1929—August 5, 2019
Bonnie Jean Frederickson age 90, joined her Heavenly Father, Aug. 5, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born Feb. 2,1929 in her grandparent’s home in Hazelton, ID to Valois Mendenhall.
As a child she grew up alongside her Aunt Anne and Uncle Verle. Playing on the farm with all of the animals, garden and climbing the fruit tree, they were some of her favorite memories. Her mom moved them to Twin Falls when she was about three years old. When Bonnie was eight years old, her mother married Ralph Tulloch. In every sense of the word, Ralph Tulloch was her father.
Bonnie graduated Twin Falls High School, Class of ‘47 and attended Albion State Normal School from ‘47—‘48, where she met her first husband, Dwaine “Dewey” Strong Stimpson, with whom she shared a brief and loving marriage until he passed.
After many years as a single mother, Bonnie married John “Jack” C. Frederickson and lovingly embraced his nine children as her own. Bonnie worked alongside Jack in the candy store and with the addition of the Crafthaus, Bonnie was the “Crafty Lady” to Jack’s “Candy Man.” They enjoyed serving others and volunteered to work in the Boise, ID temple for many years.
She closed the craft store in 1998 after many fun-filled and creative years of operation and continued on with Frederickson’s Fine Candies after Jack’s passing in 2004. She enjoyed spending time talking with her loyal customers. The candy store is still run by her daughter Mary and grandchildren, Angie and Nathan with seasonal support from Amy and Nicole.
Bonnie is survived by her children Mary Thrall, George(Mary) Frederickson, John (Annette) Frederickson, Jean Ann Shupe, Kent (Sharon) Frederickson, Grant (Valeta) Frederickson, and Dennis (Kathy) Frederickson and many many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Dewey Stimpson and Jack Frederickson, sons Garey Stimpson, Dick Frederickson, and Bob Frederickson, daughter Alice Frederickson, and grandson Michael Stimpson.
Funeral services will be held at the LDS church building at 824 Caswell Avenue West, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and services at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Friends and family are welcome to leave condolences at the funeral home website: Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory: https:/rosenaufuneralhome.com/tribute/all-servicesndex.html
