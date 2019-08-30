May 27, 1932—August 29, 2019
Bonnie Hansen, 87, of Burley, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Bonnie was born May 27, 1932 in her parents’ home in the farming community of View Idaho. She was the third child of Henry William Blauer and Lucille Woodbury Blauer. She was always a farm girl at heart. She helped her mother cook and clean for her father and five brothers. Her parents taught her to grow a garden, preserve food, gather honey, sew clothing, and care for chickens, pigs, and cows. Bonnie enjoyed attending school in View. She loved to study and to participate in school activities especially as a cheerleader and class Senator at Burley High School.
She attended Brigham Young University studying bookkeeping and secretarial skills. She put her studies to good use as a homemaker, part-time secretary and bookkeeper for Gordon Paving Company.
Bonnie married Kenneth Gordon Hansen March 19, 1952. Together they raised eight children, teaching them to work and play hard. They lived in Burley most of their married lives except for a few winters teaching skiing at Sun Valley. Bonnie had many interests and hobbies including gardening, sewing, music, and the Serendipity book club. She taught most all her children and grandchildren to play the piano. She loved to ski and swim and spend time in the outdoors with her large family.
Bonnie was an enthusiastic 4th generation member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bonnie served in the Church throughout her life. She devoted time to Sunday school, Primary, Cub Scouts, Young Women, Relief Society and Temple work. She visited her sisters in Relief Society monthly for 67 years. She and Kenneth served two missions for the Church: Bacolod, Philippines and Lubbock, Texas.
Bonnie was passionate about teaching skills and life lessons to her family. Her children include: Brent (Sue) Hansen, Kristine (Clay) Handy, Cheryl (Jack) Fillmore, Heidi Hansen, Gordon (Janet) Hansen, Heather Hansen, Jeremiah Hansen, and Spencer Hansen. She has twenty-five grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Harold, Willis, Cecil and Clyde, and two grandchildren: Clarke Hansen and Camille Hansen.
A funeral service to honor Bonnie will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley 3rd Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave, Burley, Idaho. Friends and family are welcome to gather to remember Bonnie from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will conclude at Gem Memorial Gardens near her beloved parents, brothers and grandchildren. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
