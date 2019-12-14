Obituary: Bonnie Draper

Bonnie Draper
November 24, 1947—December 10, 2019
Bonnie Draper, of Murtaugh ID went home to Jesus on Dec. 10, 2019.
Bonnie was born Nov. 24, 1947, in Twin Falls, ID. She was the only daughter born to Burt & Thora Pett. She was well protected by her older brothers Richard and Jay Pett along with baby brother Darrell (Guy) Pett. Bonnie moved to California and married the love of her life, Thomas Draper, on October 15th, 1985. She and Tom fled California to reside in the wonderful little town of Murtaugh, Idaho in June 2000.
Bonnie enjoyed retirement by keeping active in multiple bowling leagues and caring for her horses, dogs and cats. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting in her spare time.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Thomas Draper; brother Richard Pett of Robertsdale, AL; sons, Robert (Geri) Jellison of Chino Valley AZ, and Kevin (Olga) Jellison of Costa Mesa, CA.; stepson Steve Draper of Oakdale, CA; two grandsons Dylan Jellison of Chandler, AZ and Landon (Daisy) Draper of Irvine, Ca .
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Darrell (Guy) Pett and Jay Pett.
Isaiah 41:10
So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 23709 US-30, Murtaugh, ID 83344
