November 3, 1925—December 20, 2018
Bonnie Bennett Newman, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2018. She was born on November 3, 1925, to Gordon and Florence Bennett in Kelso, Washington and grew up in Mountain Home, Idaho. While attending the University of Idaho, she met and married Kenneth J. Newman on June 2, 1946. They were married for 71 years, and raised three children in Mountain Home. They moved to their home in Twin Falls, where they resided for 50 years until Ken’s passing in January, 2018.
Bonnie worked several years as a legal secretary and later as an office worker for the Sawtooth National Forest. She retired with 20 years of government service. She served as a member of the National Civil Rights Committee for the Forest Service, contributing in meetings in many U.S. locations.
Throughout her life, Bonnie loved creating and listening to music. She played in school bands, sang in choirs, served as a chorister in church, and loved attending concerts and listening to records and CDs. As Macular Degeneration gradually robbed her of much of her sight, music became a treasured companion. She also enjoyed playing games of all sorts, from Monopoly in childhood to weekly card playing with granddaughter and friends right up until her passing. During her ‘Snowbird’ winters in Arizona with husband Ken, she loved spending time with friends, participating in golfing, clogging and many other activities. She especially loved time spent with her family, and continually offered them encouragement and praise. Her family and friends will greatly miss the companionship of this caring and pretty lady in their lives.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth; sister, Joy Hines; grandsons, Donny and Kevin Jasperson.
She is survived by her sister, LaRue Jackson; daughters, Kathryn (Kent) Jasperson and Gail (Keith) McCabe; son, Kenneth Richard (Jean) Newman; seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.
The family is extremely grateful for the kindness shown to Bonnie and her family by the staffs of Syringa Place Assisted Living and Hospice Visions.
A memorial service for family and friends was held at the Serenity Funeral Chapel on December 22, 2018. A tribute video may be viewed at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
