Obituary: Bobby Dean Jones

One of the jobs he particularly enjoyed was being a rodeo clown and riding a mule. Rodeos, as a participant and later as a spectator were favored activities. He loved animals, horses, especially his horse Sam and numerous border collies. Bob enjoyed breaking horses and teaching others to ride. At one point in his life he proudly served as a City of Hagerman Councilman. During WWII he volunteered and was trained as an official Air Force observer. His last job was for Reitsma Dairies in Wendell driving truck hauling ‘recycled alfalfa’, this, he would tell you with a twinkle in his eye, waiting for you to figure out what that was.

He was always on time and very dependable. It was a joy to him to be needed and help others. He was a good friend to all, never met a stranger, and was always ready, willing, and able to give a helping hand. He even helped build two churches in this valley. Bob had a very positive attitude and loved to tease, calling the ladies “Brats”. Bob also had a great knack as a storyteller and no matter how many times we heard the same stories, they made us smile. He could remember events that happened long ago and would get so tickled telling the story it was as funny to watch him as the story was funny. The written story could never be as good as the way he could tell it.