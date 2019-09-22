Dec. 15, 1926—Aug. 31, 2019
Bob (Robert) Lee Skrederstu, age 92, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home due to complications from Alzheimer’s and a subdural hematoma.
Bob was born in Forsyth, Montana on December 15, 1926. He graduated from Forsyth High School in 1945 and Montana State University (Missoula) in 1951 with a degree of Bachelor of Arts.
Bob was drafted into the Merchant Marines in 1951 at the age of 25. Once Bob completed basic airborne training he became a paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division in the Korean War. He claimed “29 exits from an aircraft while in flight”.
He became a sales manager for Standard Oil (American Oil) at age 28 and had a successful career with them for 20 years. He was transferred several times and within those twenty years lived in Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Colorado and California.
Bob married his college sweetheart Mona Jeanne Brown. They had three daughters together; Debby, Laurie and Tammy. In 1970 the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Bob and Mona later divorced.
After Bob left his sales manager job he opened up a nightclub called DJ’s Lounge where he met Jean Smith and they married in 1992. He operated the club for about 8 years. He then worked for Magic Valley rehabilitation until he retired at age 65.
Then the fun began. Bob played golf almost every day until his passing. He had the most recorded rounds of golf in the Idaho Golf Association several years in a row-about 225 rounds yearly. He also had 5 holes-in-one.
Bob is survived by his daughters Laurie Skrederstu from Twin Falls and Tammy Skrederstu from Longmont, Co.; grandson Lucas Picard from Boulder, Co. and granddaughter Danielle Picard from Costa Mesa, Ca. In addition he is survived by his stepsons, Doug Smith, Jim Sparks and stepdaughters, Deb Smith and Julie Blick (Jeff) and Julie’s children, Henley, Wreny and Piper Blick.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls. Everyone is welcome to golf that same morning in honor of Bob’s love of the game. Tee times begin at 8 a.m.
