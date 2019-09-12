Obituary: Blane C. Russell Sr.

November 24, 1932—September 11, 2019
Reverend Blane Cecil Russell, 86, went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2019. Blane was born on November 24, 1932 in King City, California to Charlie and Goldie Russell. He married Bernita Faye Shaw January 7, 1952. Six children were born of the marriage. They served the Lord faithfully together for 52 years. Bernita went to be with the Lord in 2004. Blane subsequently married Verna Jean Anderson, who had been a childhood friend. Blane and Verna enjoyed several years together, until his passing, at their Meridian home.
Blane served as a minister of the Gospel as a licensed and ordained minister for over 60 years, including pastorates at Assembly of God churches in Twin Falls, New Plymouth and Boise, Idaho. Blane created and hosted for many years the “Gospel Time” radio music program in Boise. During his ministry, Blane served on the State Board on the Family (appointed by Gov. Cecil Andrus), served as Idaho Co-Chairman for the Moral Majority, as State of Idaho Chairman The Freedom Council, District Sectional Presbyter and also served on the National Foreign Missions Board-during a period that the Assemblies of God had one of the most robust and effective foreign missions program’s in the world.
Blane loved to travel and fish. He was an avid reader with a passion for history. Everyone always wanted him to be included on their Trivia Pursuit team, because in addition to a fun time they were sure to win.
Over the years dozens of men and women, who attended the churches Blane pastored, have entered the ministry. Blane had a remarkable positive outlook on life, even when dealing with end of life physical challenges. He was the consummate encourager and truly “walked the walk” with Christ like empathy, compassion, love and grace. Blane seldom missed an opportunity to share Christ with others, which was the joy of his life.
Blane is preceded in death by his parents, Bernita Faye Russell, and a brother Larry Russell. He is survived by his brother Darrell Russell and sister Gail Langston, and children Jetton (Terry) Torix, Marie (Steve) Dewitt, Joe (Janet) Russell, Patricia (Joe) Rockstahl, Blane (Angela) Russell, Vickie Jones, and 16 grandchildren.
A celebration of Blane Russell’s life will be held at 1pm, Saturday, September 14th at Eagle Life Church on Floating Feather Road, Eagle, Idaho.
To plant a tree in memory of : Russell, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
