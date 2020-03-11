Obituary: Blanche Elaine Callen Peters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She married her beloved husband, Ralph B. Peters, on Feb. 12, 1945 during WWII. They were bookends in their service to the Jerome community and their church.

She spent most of her life working part-time as a secretary and bookkeeper for several different entities, Jerome Water Company, Jerome Abstract and Title, the Presbyterian Church (volunteer secretary from 1960 to 2005, 45 years) and the Idaho Housing Agency. It was at the Idaho Housing Agency that she met her friend, Maya, who was a Japanese American and she and Ralph became advocates for the Japanese Americans and were affiliates of the Japanese American Citizen League. They were instrumental in the creation of the IFARM and worked tirelessly to construct the museum grounds and keep it funded. She served on the Library Board for 44 years and was a fixture there checking out several books every week. Ralph and Blanche were both named Chamber of Commerce Citizens of the Year in 1998.

She was a 72-year member of PEO, a women's organization that promotes the education for women who are seeking a degree at the college level. She served as President and in all the offices of that organization. She was very dedicated to their cause.