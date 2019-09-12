March 28, 2009—September 7, 2019
Blake Jeffrey Gartner, 10 of Twin Falls, earned his halo on September 7, 2019. He was born March 28, 2009 in Twin Falls, Idaho the son of Jeff & Julie Gartner and brother to Brooke, Jailyn, Kori, and Gage.
Blake was a fan of the Golden State Warriors and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed basketball and football and won first place in Junior Golf. Blake was an avid fisherman who had the great accomplishment of catching 17 fish in one day. He was a co-owner of a farm with his cousin Cory and enjoyed spending time riding in the combine and on tractors. Blake loved his family and spending time with his brother and three sisters, and his dog – “Curry” who he named after Steph Curry (his favorite basketball player). He enjoyed his school and his friends at Immanuel Lutheran School. Blake will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
His sister, Kori, shares: “I miss you so much Blake. Thank you for being my bestest friend, adventure buddy, biggest hype man, the best little brother to me and best big brother to Gagey, and most of all my angel. I love you with all of my heart and I miss you dearly. Don’t worry I’ll take Gagey on all our adventures we took together, finding rock chucks, bike rides, climbing trees, building forts inside of trees, pulling the best pranks, playing video games, endless hours of fishing and playing baseball, and being in the sun trying to see who could get more tan (I never told you this but I think you won), eating sunflower seeds till our mouths were raw, and finding anything interesting to us and making it the best thing ever. I can’t wait for the day when I can go on many adventures with you again. You’ re my best friend Blake I’m going to miss giving you the biggest hugs and telling you how much I love you before telling you to have a great day at school. I’m going to miss your smile and laugh that will make me smile and laugh all day long, and everything about you. I love you Blakester I’ll never forget you. You are one of the greatest gifts my heart will ever know.”
A Celebration of Blake’s Life will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, burial will follow at the Clover Lutheran Cemetery.
