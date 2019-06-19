August 10, 2003—June 16, 2019
BURLEY – Our beloved son, Blake Ethan Terry, age 15, passed away at his home in Burley, Idaho, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, following a lifelong battle with Epilepsy.
Blake was born August 10, 2003, and from the moment he was born we all knew that he was beyond special and that he was going to be the love of our lives. He could light up an entire room with his sweet smile and infectious laughter. Blake loved playing in the water, hanging out with his sister, listening to music and trying to dance to it; and he also enjoyed going to school with his wonderful teachers who were so gentle and kind to him. Blake had a special place in his heart for his grandparents, Steve and Pam Timmons, who helped take care of him and loved him dearly.
Blake was deeply loved by everyone who knew him, and we can only take comfort in knowing he is now free from all the hardships that came with his many medical conditions and that he is now smiling down at us from heaven.
Blake will be missed greatly by his father, Jason Terry; mother and step-dad, Angie and Jeff Carrick; sister and best friend, Kaitlyn Terry; special auntie, Sierra Timmons; along with many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many more that were touched by Blake.
The family held a private viewing on from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A Celebration of Life Service for friends and family will be held at First Baptist Church, located at 2262 Hiland Ave., in Burley, at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019.
