Try 1 month for 99¢

September 15, 1940—December 27, 2018

Blair (Bob) Bobletz served in the Navy as a radio operator and spent time overseas in Japan . He enjoyed motor-cross and later took several cross country trips on his Gold Wing motorcycle. Bob had his own morning talk show ‘Breakfast With Bob’ on KTFI Radio in Twin Falls Idaho. Bob never met a stranger and had the beautiful gift of gab

He is survived by the love of his life Gail Cedarlund. His children LeAnne Bobletz(Joe) Delaney , Grass Range Montana. Kelli Bobletz (Troy) Anderson, Malta Idaho. Five grandchildren and five great grandchildren

The family would like to thank the staff from Hospice Visions for their kindness and care. Also our gratitude to Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

At Bobs request there will be no services.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Blair (Bob) Bobletz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments