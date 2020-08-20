Obituary: Blaine A. Cotter

Blaine was born in Mesa, Arizona, March 26, 1980, the first child of Jeanne and Chuck Cotter. As the oldest of six, Blaine was the ultimate big brother to his siblings throughout his life. Blaine had the gift of making friends throughout his life. His demeanor, size (6’8”) and spirit energized any room he entered. Every day was adventurous and worth exploring alongside friends and siblings. His bold and natural sense of humor related to all people, creating loyalty in his wake.Blaine grew up in San Diego, graduating from Mount Carmel High School in 1998, participating in water polo, basketball and technical theater. He served as a missionary to British Columbia, Canada from 1999-2001. After returning home he met and fell in love with his one true love Jennie Lynn Comstock, and her dear daughter Whitney Traice. Blaine and Jennie were sealed Jan. 18, 2003, in the San Diego, California LDS Temple. They were blessed with three more children, Ethan Hyrum, Jaylee Joyce and Brecken Joseph.