Obituary: Blaine A. Cotter

March 26, 1980 ~ August 15, 2020
Blaine Ammon Cotter was called home to his Heavenly Father, and passed after a sudden illness, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Blaine was born in Mesa, Arizona, March 26, 1980, the first child of Jeanne and Chuck Cotter. As the oldest of six, Blaine was the ultimate big brother to his siblings throughout his life. Blaine had the gift of making friends throughout his life. His demeanor, size (6’8”) and spirit energized any room he entered. Every day was adventurous and worth exploring alongside friends and siblings. His bold and natural sense of humor related to all people, creating loyalty in his wake.Blaine grew up in San Diego, graduating from Mount Carmel High School in 1998, participating in water polo, basketball and technical theater. He served as a missionary to British Columbia, Canada from 1999-2001. After returning home he met and fell in love with his one true love Jennie Lynn Comstock, and her dear daughter Whitney Traice. Blaine and Jennie were sealed Jan. 18, 2003, in the San Diego, California LDS Temple. They were blessed with three more children, Ethan Hyrum, Jaylee Joyce and Brecken Joseph.
Blaine completed a bachelor’s degree in business management from University of Phoenix. He became successful as an education and employment advisor. He loved teaching, training, writing curriculum, and helping colleagues aspire to higher goals.
He moved to Twin Falls in 2017, as a human resources manager for Automated Dairy Systems in Jerome. He loved his work, colleagues, neighbors, and living in Idaho.
Our family is heartbroken at losing a man so beloved and so firm in spirit and testimony. Through many health difficulties his soul and laughter remained bright. We rejoice knowing he is welcomed by loved ones on the other side, and that we can be with him again.
He is survived by his wife Jennie, their children Whitney, Ethan, Jaylee and Brecken; his parents Chuck and Jeanne Cotter of Queen Creek, Arizona; siblings Cameron, Taylor, Sharley, Jacob and Zach; and numerous beloved in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Twin Falls Stake Center, 2085 South Temple; with a viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and service to start at 12 p.m.
