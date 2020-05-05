Obituary: Blain Gerald Conrad

Blain was born on May 30, 1962 in Twin Falls to Gerald (Jerry) and Kay Conrad. He grew up loving to spend time in the mountains, be it camping or dirt bike riding. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1980. He was always getting into mischief with his friends around town. If he was giving you a hard time, you knew he liked you and if you were Blain’s friend, you were a friend for life.

Blain met his lifelong partner, Lisa Fuller, and they were married on August 27, 1983. Blain and Lisa always stayed busy playing co-ed softball and enjoying outdoor activities with their friends. Blain worked for Scott’s Refrigeration and later acquired his Electrical Journeyman’s License and worked for his father-in-law, Bud Fuller at Bud’s Electric until 2007. He then obtained his Contractor’s License and started his own electrical company, Current Connections. Blain and Lisa have three children, Jacinda, McKalee, and Sayer. After raising his three kids, Blain continued to fulfill his love for the outdoors and travel. He was able to visit many countries abroad and would bring back several great treasures. He loved showing pictures of the places he and Lisa went and always had great recommendations and plans for when he would go back. Blain was fortunate enough to spend time and make memories with his two granddaughters, Harlow Halverson and Eastyn Conrad and two bonus granddaughters, Kinleigh and Averee. He was excited about the arrival of his first grandson in August.