Obituary: Billie Jo (Cloughton) McRill

September 11, 1964 – August 31, 2018

Billie Jo (Cloughton) McRill passed away Friday, August 31, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Thomas William and Ila (Holloway) Cloughton; She is survived by her husband John Richmond McRill Jr.; daughter Melissa Irene McRill; sons Brandon Eugene McRill and John Richmond McRill III.

Billie Jo was born on September 11, 1964 in Sun Valley, Idaho to Ila (Holloway) Cloughton and Thomas William “Bill” Cloughton. She was raised in Bellevue, Idaho.

Billie Jo and John R. McRill Jr. married May 28th, 1986 and welcomed their twins, Melissa and Brandon, on September 2nd, 1986. On Febuary 28th, 1991, while her husband was deployed, she welcomed their baby boy John R. McRill III.

Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A small Graveside Service is scheduled Friday, September 7th at 3:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park, with a Celebration Service and Potluck to follow at 5:30 located at Community Christian Church, 303 Grandview Drive South, Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.

