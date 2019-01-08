August 10, 1939—January 5, 2019
DECLO – William Allen “Bill” Estes, a 79-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019, at his home.
Bill was born August 10, 1939, in Burley, Idaho, to William Woodson ‘Woody’ Estes and Cora Allen Estes, in the old Cottage Hospital. He attended schools in Declo, Burley, and Valley, graduating high school from Richland, Oregon in 1957. He then went on to graduate from the Western College of Auctioneering in Billings, Montana. In 1959, he met Dixie Lee Wickel while attending his brother Jack’s basketball game. On March 9, 1961, he married Dixie at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Albion, Idaho. To this marriage two daughters were born, Tamara and Melody.
Starting their young life together, Bill worked many jobs. He worked for Holmes construction, building the interstate through Battle Mountain, Nevada; he also helped build the interstate from Raft River to the Declo exit, and the road to Pomerelle. He was an excellent cat skinner, which in later years, he volunteered his skill dozing fire lines at local fires in the hills surrounding Declo. For a period of time, he worked for Ore-Ida at nights and traded cattle in the day. He worked for 6S Ranch cowboying and, later, went to work for Valley Livestock in Rupert. He loved this job, and Wayne May. It was customary for them to help ranchers gather and work their cattle, and then bring them to the auction in the fall. Bill had a great love for auctions and the livestock industry, and he made many life-time friendships. For years he was a partner with Gaylord Phillips, and together they held any kind of auction you could imagine. At one time during his career he was auctioneering practically everyday with sales at producers in Jerome, Gooding, Burley Livestock, Shoshone and Blackfoot.
Dixie and Bill lived in Battle Mountain, Nevada, Heyburn, Declo , Albion, and then back to Declo, when they purchased their present farm and ranch, making this their home for 47 years. Through the years, Dad had his own custom branding business, and Bill Estes and Associate Auctioneers. In his younger years he competed in the ICA Rodeos in steer wrestling and bareback.
He was a charter member of the Big D Roping club. One of the most important and meaningful positions Bill held was that of being a 4-H leader. He believed in 4-H and lived and breathed it. He was on the 4-H-leader council and was the Fat-Stock Sale Supervisor for many years. After he retired, Richard Garrard asked him to come back, which he did for quite a few years. Bill and Dixie were Grand Marshalls for Cassia County Fair & Rodeo and Declo Days. Bill was inducted into the Idaho Hall of Fame of Professional Auctioneers and was Reserve State Champion auctioneer. He was a 50-year member of the Rupert Elks Lodge, and he was an active member of the Albion and Paul Masonic Lodges for over 50 years.
Twenty-one years ago, Bill and Dixie bought a cabin overlooking Palisades reservoir, which was one of their favorite and most cherished places to go. He cherished the beauty the state of Idaho offers, and said there was no need to travel out of state, when it was all here. Through the years he took his family all over the state of Idaho. The family shared many fishing trips with Darla and O’deen Redman and their kids, and Tom Asher, into the primitive areas salmon fishing. Bill loved to entertain and held many barbeques over the summer months.
One of his biggest highlights in life was becoming a grandfather to Wyatt, Blake, Trent, Kenny, Tara, and Dee; then a “Great-PaPa” to Stetson, Brooklyn, Peyton, Rhett, Jesse, Kenlie, Jaxson, Jett, Dixie and Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie; and daughters, Tamara Lynn Estes of Declo, and Melody Ann (Russ) Davis of Alturas, California; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Cora; brother, Jack; grandson, Wyatt Rodgers; great-grandson, Stetson Rodgers; mothers-in-law, Carma Adams, and Patti Wickel; fathers-in-law, Dan Adams, and Wallace Wickel.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 11, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Dale Darrington officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.
