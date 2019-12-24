Beverly Loranger, 81, peacefully passed away the morning of December 19th, 2019 in her Hagerman home.
A beloved wife, mother, teacher, and principal, she leaves a legacy of being loved and respected by thousands of people, whom her life touched throughout the years.
She leaves behind her husband Gene of 56 years and her children and grandchildren.
A wonderful woman, who taught by example and loved unconditionally, will be missed by her family more than anyone can ever understand.
The family will be having a private family ceremony as she wished.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
