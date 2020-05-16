Obituary: Beverly Joyce Wickham

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 5, 1940—May 13, 2020

Beverly Joyce Wickham, 80, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Beverly was born on April 5, 1940 in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Fred and Ardella Moreland.

She was raised and educated in numerous states as her father worked on pipeline construction which took him all over the country.

Beverly married Edward Wickham on September 4, 1961 in Elko, Nevada.

She is survived by: her husband – Edward Wickham of Hagerman; her son – Douglas (Terri) Wickham of Hagerman; three grandchildren – Jade (Sierra) Wickham, Kyle (Caylie) Wickham and Alicia (Simon) Olson (step-granddaughter); six great grandchildren – Taylor Wickham, Kaleb Wickham, Korbin Wickham, (Maizee Olsen, Mylee Olsen and Piper Olsen – step-grandchildren).

She was preceded in death by: her parents – Fred and Ardella Moreland; and her brother – Jim Moreland.

A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

