July 11, 1928-December 26, 2019
Beverly Joan Mills of Twin Falls passed peacefully from this life on December 26th at the age of 91.
Bev was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to Frank Koyl and Muriel Pettibone Koyl. Her mother married William (Bill) Jaenichen Jr. in 1932, and Bill adopted Bev. He was a banker and Muriel was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Detroit. Summers were spent at the family cottage on Woodhull Lake where she enjoyed canoeing and swimming.
Bev attended Olivet College in Michigan where she studied and excelled at modern dance and drama. Despite a deep love of acting, she chose not to pursue it out of concerns her parents would disapprove. Bev was briefly married to Howell Eurich, her high school sweetheart.
In 1954 she moved to Florida to escape cold winters. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary, spent time sailing and fishing, and traveled to Cuba. In 1971 Bev left Florida in order to study computer programing at the University of Northern Arizona. She later moved to Idaho to be near her sister Cora Lee and to explore the beauty of the state. Bev became a Christian in 1981 and was baptized in icy Lake Cascade.
Bev returned to Florida in 1988 and reconnected with long-time friend Perry DeLaney. Perry was diagnosed with an advanced cancer and Beverly accompanied him during treatment. They eventually married and she cared for him until his death.
Back in Idaho in 1993, she heard about mission work being done in Russia and felt called to go. She spent a year in Moscow and recounted it as one of the most satisfying and enriching experiences of her life.
In 1996 she met Paul Mills, who became her best friend. They were married the following year. In retirement Bev helped found Jubilee House, a treatment program and home for women with substance abuse issues.
She loved to crochet, do crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and she could be a real hoot. She loved animals her whole life.
Beverly was preceded in death by her sister, Cora Lee Detweiler, and brother-in-law, George Detweiler. She is survived by her husband, Paul Mills, nieces Lisa (Mike) Detweiler Barker and Erin (William) O’Neill, great nieces and nephews George Barker, Anna Catherine Barker, Eben O’Neill, and Cora Lee O’Neill, stepsons Richard (Cynthia) Mills and Don (Sherry) Mills, step-grandson Joshua Mills, step-granddaughter Stephanie (Steve) Bell, step-great grandson Xander Bell, and numerous other relatives.
A celebration of Beverly’s life will held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3rd at Eastside Baptist Church 204 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls with viewing Thursday, January 2nd from 6-8 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls and from10-11 am at the church prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Idaho Home Health and Hospice via Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
