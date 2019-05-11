November 13, 1941—May 2, 2019
Beverly J. Denton, age 77, of Kimberly, passed away, Thursday, May 2, 2019, peacefully with family in her beloved home. Beverly was born November 13, 1941, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Jack R. Brooks and Della Flo Edwards. Beverly was raised in Twin Falls and lived in Arkansas before returning to Twin Falls. She graduated from Twin Falls High School with the class of 1959. Beverly married David Denton in July of 1961. They moved to Seattle, where her greatest son David was born. They later moved back to Twin Falls, where her favorite daughter, Susan Michele, was born. Beverly worked as a bank teller and at City Hall part-time while raising her children. Later she helped her husband David at Boyd Coffee Company during his long shifts. She loved to bowl, spend time with family, visit light houses on the Oregon coast and listen to Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson.
Beverly leaves behind David and Lori Denton Jr., Susan and Steve Klein; nine grandchildren, Christina, Ashley, Hannah, Hilary, Amber, Britni, Mikaelah, Shannon and Bryan; seventeen great-grandchildren, Jason, Karee, Tristin, Braydyn, Kristen, David, Cristos, Carmela, Evelyn, Graeyson, Emeryson and Zoey Kadyn, Talia, Kinley, Kile, and Ronald; two great-great-grandchildren Jasper and Lilly-May; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Deana Brooks and Dennis and Carolyn Brooks; and sister-in-law Sharyl and Roger Read as well as her favorite aunt-in-law Jan and Uncle Ray Strandberg. She was preceded in death by her husband who has likely already asked her to make her famous potato salad in heaven, mother and father.
If you were at grandma’s house you knew you were home. Her grandchildren called her Red Foxx because of her fiery spirit and red hair. She had a big family and a big heart to make sure each and every one of her family members knew they were loved. Her wings were ready but our hearts were not. “She was loved by lots of people, we all loved that she always had something positive to say to everyone. Beverly Jeanne Denton really meant a lot to us and we will never forget her.” -Mikaelah Klein. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
