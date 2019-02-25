Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Beverly Anne Anderson
Sherri Davis

Sept. 16, 1938—Feb. 22, 2019

Beverly Anderson passed away in her sleep Friday, February 22, 2019 at home in Twin Falls.

Beverly was born September 16th, 1938 to parents, Homer and Genevieve Smith.

Bev married Mark Cossey in Twin Falls on July 31, 1957. Bev had Larry and Lance Cossey during this marriage. Bev later married Don Anderson on December 8, 1964 in Elko, Nevada. Shawna was born the following year.

Bev loved garage sales, family gatherings, puzzles, reading, and picnics. She always had to make her potato salad, which was loved by everyone.

Bev is survived by her husband, Don, her children, Larry Cossey, Lance Cossey, and Shawna (Mike) Ajeti, her sisters, Bobbie Sizemore, Joyce Lowry, and Joan Cress, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

At this time, the family is not planning on any services.

