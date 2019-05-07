{{featured_button_text}}

June 24, 1935—May 5, 2019

Beverly Ann Danvers, age 84 passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019. She was born in Portland, Oregon on June 24, 1935 to Frank L. Green and Winifred M. Green (Kentta).

She always had a passion for anything involving dogs. She showed them professionally winning many honors, then became a top groomer in her field and later loved caring for them all at her boarding kennels. First Boise Kennels and for the last 20 years Saragold Kennels, where she loved and cared for many.

Bev is survived by her daughter Terri Brooks; two grandsons Joshua Martinez and Mitchell Smith; two great grandchildren Yossica and Jasper.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son Rick Smith.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E.

It was Bev’s wishes that in lieu of flowers please donate to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

